7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayShowers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
TonightRain showers likely before midnight, then rain and snow showers likely between midnight and 3am, then snow showers likely after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
TuesdaySnow showers likely before 10am, then rain and snow showers likely between 10am and 11am, then rain showers likely after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tuesday NightA chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
WednesdaySunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 41.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 54.
FridayShowers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday NightShowers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
SaturdayShowers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
