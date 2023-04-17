Area Man Accused of Stealing Lottery Tickets from Forest County Store, Cashing Them in Clarion County

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing lottery tickets from a Forest County store and then cashing them in Clarion County.

According to court documents, 20-year-old John Allen Chambers II, of East Hickory, will be arraigned on the following criminal charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy Schill at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19:

Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stem from a criminal complaint filed by Marienville-based State Police on Monday, March 20.

According to the complaint, PSP Marienville responded to a burglary on December 30, 2022, that had already occurred at a grocery store located along Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Through further investigation, it was determined that two actors participated in gaining forced entry to the above listed convenience store on December 30, at approximately 4:05 a.m. During the course of this burglary, the actors stole 14 packs of cigarettes, eight cans of smokeless tobacco, several items of assorted meat sticks, and $750.00 of lottery tickets, the complaint states.

A combined monetary loss to the victim was reported to be $2,062.49, with an additional $50.00 in damages from the forced entry, the complaint indicates.

The specific lottery tickets stolen were “Five Million Fabulous Bucks” identified as game number 1616, under pack #7327. These tickets were specifically assigned to the victim with a known retailer ID. This information was confirmed and certified by the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission, the complaint notes.

On January 4, 2023, at 4:39 p.m., ticket #014 and #006 were attempted to be cashed at the Clarion BP Gas Station located at 22352 Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, this transaction was confirmed to have occurred with the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission. Video surveillance was obtained on January 8, 2023, with Clarion BP staff assistance. In this video, a white male wearing a gray hood and mask was observed to exit the rear driver passenger door of a red 2004 Pontiac Vibe with PA registration LTY5119. The male was observed to enter the gas station and attempt to cash the above-listed lottery tickets via the Pennsylvania Wave Terminal at the gas station’s counter, the complaint indicates.

The owner of the Pontiac Vibe was identified with further investigation and contact was made with two known individuals, the operator and front seat passenger, at the time of this incident. Interviews were conducted with both witnesses, who both reported the above actor to be John Allen Chambers II, the complaint notes.

At this time, Chambers has refused to provide an interview despite PSP Marienville making several attempts to do so, the complaint states.

It was noted that Chambers’ permanent address is unknown at this time, and reports from his prior landlord relayed that as of March 4, 2023, he has moved back to a residence on Route 666, East Hickory.

Chambers faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 2, at 8:45 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

