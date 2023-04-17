Benjamin Paul Sherman, 83, a life-long resident of Salem Township, Clarion County, died April 14, 2023, at his home following a short illness.

Born March 12, 1940, in Salem Township, he was a son of Henry I. Sherman and Edith Kline Sherman.

On Dec. 29, 1962, in Jolliet, Illinois, he was married to Beverly J. Bramblett, whom he met through her brother while both men served in the army at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Ben was a 1958 graduate of Keystone High School in Knox.

After high school he served in the U.S. Army as a heavy equipment mechanic in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the Republic of South Korea and at Fort Leonard Wood with the army engineers.

Mr. Sherman was employed as an Oliver farm equipment mechanic in Lamartine and at the Quaker State Refinery in Emlenton before turning to dairy farming with his wife and children for the next 30 years.

He was a man of many skills.

In the 1970s, he studied for his light aircraft pilot license and soloed in a J-3 Piper Cub at the Emlenton Airport.

Ben enjoyed telling stories, breakfast with friends, watching westerns and reading.

He especially enjoyed visits and conversations with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Beverly, Ben is survived by his son Rodney L. Sherman (Tonja) of Lamartine; Diana (Fred) Buzard of Salem Township; Karen (Robert) Minnick of Knox; and Benjamin “Henry” (Laura) of Lucinda.

His grandchildren include Katie Sherman; Joseph and Paul Buzard, Kristina Espejo, Karlie Rose Sherman Groner, Erika Sherman and Haley Sherman.

Ben had two great-children, Sophie Espejo and Benjamin J. Buzard and was looking forward to the arrival of Karlie Rose’s first child.

Ben is also survived by a special nephew, Randy Sherman of Emlenton; sisters-in-law Verna Sherman of Sandy Lake and Dolly Sherman of New York; and numerous nephews and nieces and a large circle of friends.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Henry, Chuck, Joseph, Grant and Carl and sisters Sarah, Jean and Ruth.

As per Ben’s wishes, there will be no visitation or public services.

Interment will be in the Red Brick Church Cemetery in Salem Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA Foundation, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214-8535.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

