Carolyn “Cookie” Pauline Sipe

Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-RT3hFHYZyC (1)Carolyn “Cookie” Pauline Sipe, 79, of Franklin passed away on April 14, 2023 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Born on April 3, 1944 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Harold James and Mary Elizabeth (Surrena) Sipe.

She was a member of the Franklin Church of the Nazerene.

Cookie enjoyed doing puzzles, playing Bingo, going to the park for concerts and visiting with her friends.

She especially loved dogs.

She will be forever missed by her loving family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Alice Elizabeth Resinger, Helen Marie Sipe and James Franklin Sipe, Sr.

No public viewing or services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements for Cookie are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Cookie will be laid to rest at the Old Sandy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Carolyn’s memory to Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Carolyn’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


