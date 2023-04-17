Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week: Lovey and Lacey
Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Lovey and Lacey!
Sisters Lovey and Lacey are Poodle and Border Collie mix puppies.
Both puppies are spayed, and their vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, they are friendly, playful, affectionate, and gentle.
They were surrendered to the rescue shelter with two other puppies.
For more information on them, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
