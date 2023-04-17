Clarion County Career Center Student Awarded Bronze Medal at PA State SkillsUSA

HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion County Career Center Cosmetology Styling Academy student Emilee Parkes won third place in the Cosmetology competition and was awarded a bronze medal at the PA State SkillsUSA Leadership Conference competitions in Hershey.

Emilee is a 12th-grade student who attends Keystone High School.

Grace Shick and Zoey Ferguson, also Cosmetology students who attend Clarion-Limestone High School, participated in the Esthetics competition.

Mrs. Kathy Burkhardt, Cosmetology Instructor, and Mr. Randy Shook, SkillsUSA Advisor, accompanied the students to the competitions.

