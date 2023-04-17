 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheese and Fresh Herb Quiche

Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Goat cheese can also be used in this delicious recipe!

Ingredients

1 sheet refrigerated pie crust
1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
1/2 cup shredded Gruyere or additional Swiss cheese
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
5 large eggs
1 cup half-and-half cream
1 tablespoon minced fresh basil
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
2 teaspoons minced fresh dill

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Unroll crust into a 9-in. pie plate; flute edge. Sprinkle cheeses into the crust. In a large bowl, whisk eggs and cream until blended. Stir in herbs; pour over top.

-Bake on a lower oven rack for 25-30 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


