Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheese and Fresh Herb Quiche

Goat cheese can also be used in this delicious recipe!

Ingredients

1 sheet refrigerated pie crust

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese



1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese1/2 cup shredded Gruyere or additional Swiss cheese1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese5 large eggs1 cup half-and-half cream1 tablespoon minced fresh basil1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley2 teaspoons minced fresh dill

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Unroll crust into a 9-in. pie plate; flute edge. Sprinkle cheeses into the crust. In a large bowl, whisk eggs and cream until blended. Stir in herbs; pour over top.

-Bake on a lower oven rack for 25-30 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.

