Clifford J. Kirvan, Sr., 79, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center following an extended illness.

Cliff was born on January 22, 1944, in Plainwell, MI, the eldest of four children to the late Clifford H. and Kathryn Flynn Kirvan.

Cliff was a very self-motivated and active child who enjoyed spending time with his grandfather on the farm.

Even at a very young age, family meant everything to Cliff.

Which made losing his dad in 1956, a defining event of his life.

For it was at this time that Cliff began his life of service to others by working to help support his remaining family.

But this was not entirely new to Cliff as he had started his first job at 9 years old when his father became sick and had earned enough to buy his first car long before he was old enough to drive it!

Cliff continued working throughout high school while excelling in academics and athletics, participating in football, basketball and track & field, earning multiple varsity letters in each.

After graduation, Cliff enrolled at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo where he majored in accounting while continuing to work as much as possible to pay his tuition and send money home to his mother.

A tradition he continued until her death in 1989.

It was during this time in 1968 that Cliff met the love of his life, Connie.

He saw Connie at a dance and could not resist asking her to join him on the dance floor (a place where he felt very much at home!).

When Connie informed him that she was there with another man, Cliff pulled up a chair between them and continued to pester her for a dance, which she finally agreed to “just to get rid of him.”

No such luck.

Two years later, on July 1, 1970, they were married and moved to Detroit with their daughter Stacy.

One cannot help but think it must have been his dance moves which sparked the romance.

And anyone that saw him dance would concur.

After graduating with an accounting degree and fielding offers from multiple respectable accounting firms, Cliff began working as an accountant.

But never one to rest on his laurels, Cliff used his earnings (along with most of Connie’s savings) to earn his law degree from Wayne State University.

But working as an accountant during the day and going to law school 6 nights a week must have left some time for romance, as it was at this time that they welcomed their second daughter, Shelby.

After graduating from Wayne State in 1972 and receiving numerous offers from Michigan law firms, our small-town boy from Plainwell had no intention of living in the big city.

So the family packed up what little they had and moved to Connie’s hometown of Titusville, PA where Cliff went to work for a local practice until he started his own practice in 1982.

It was during this time that Cliff and Connie unexpectedly welcomed their third and final child, CJ, in 1975.

Cliff provided accounting and legal services to a local plastics processing business, Oil Creek Plastics.

In 1986, Cliff and Connie gambled everything they had and borrowed enough money to purchase Oil Creek Plastics.

Once again proving Cliff’s willingness to tackle new challenges.

And this new business was no exception.

Cliff jumped in with both feet and grew Oil Creek Plastics into one of the premier small-diameter pipe producers in the country.

Cliff accomplished this by adhering to his golden rule of business, “We are in the business of creating good jobs for our community. Everything else we do is in support of that goal.”

Clifford’s philanthropic nature did not end at the doors of the factory.

He participated in and contributed to numerous charitable, community-minded organizations including The Titusville Toy Shop, Decision House, Crawford County Drug & Alcohol, Titusville Industrial Fund, The Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad, The Titusville United Way, St. Titus Parish Council, YMCA, Titusville Oil Festival, Titusville Leisure Services, and The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.

In 1995, Oil Creek Plastics was honored as the Pennsylvania Philanthropic Corporation of the year, and in 1998, Cliff was awarded the Titusville Citizen of the Year award.

Cliff continued his business and philanthropic pursuits until he semi-retired in 2005 and began splitting time between Titusville and Naples, FL to enjoy his two favorite past times, spending time with his grandchildren and golfing with friends.

Cliff specifically asked that we try not to be sad when he leaves us, because he is so very excited to see his dad again!

He is survived by his wife Connie of Titusville; three children, Stacy Warner and husband Vic of Pleasantville, Shelby Dineen and husband Kevin of Lehigh Acres, FL, and CJ Kirvan and wife Debbie of Titusville; five grandchildren, Lexi and Ethan Warner, Clifford III, Flynn, and Willa Kirvan; four great-grandchildren, Ellison, Oliver, Laikyn, and Owen; two brothers and one sister Dave Kirvan and wife Mary, Mike Kirvan and wife Sue, and Mary Kirvan Veenhuis and husband Bruce.

In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Anneclair Warner and his beloved Uncle Paul Flynn who never missed a single sporting event.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at St. Titus Church from noon to 1 p.m. at which time a mass of Christian burial will be conducted with Rev. John J. Detisch, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund www.jdrf.org.

Online condolences can be made to the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

