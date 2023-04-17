 

Featured Local Job: General Warehouse Position

Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking reliable candidates for a General Warehouse position.

Temporary to Permanent position.

Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Requirements:

  • Ability to stand, kneel, bend, twist and lift for 8 hour shift
  • Ability to operate cutting torch
  • Ability to follow all safety protocols
  • Ability to lift up to 50lbs
  • Prior forklift experience preferred, but not required

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Operate cutting torch to cut scrap
  • General yard and shop clean up
  • Package metal bars into bundles and boxes
  • Operate forklift as needed

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.


