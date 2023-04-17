Featured Local Job: General Warehouse Position
Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking reliable candidates for a General Warehouse position.
Temporary to Permanent position.
Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Requirements:
- Ability to stand, kneel, bend, twist and lift for 8 hour shift
- Ability to operate cutting torch
- Ability to follow all safety protocols
- Ability to lift up to 50lbs
- Prior forklift experience preferred, but not required
Duties (but not limited to):
- Operate cutting torch to cut scrap
- General yard and shop clean up
- Package metal bars into bundles and boxes
- Operate forklift as needed
Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
