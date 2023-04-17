 

Featured Local Job: K-12 Assistant Principal

Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

The Clarion-Limestone Area School District is seeking applications for an anticipated opening for a K-12 Assistant Principal, a 260-day; Act 93 position, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

The candidate must be an instructional leader; possess strong interpersonal and organizational skills; foster collaborative relationships with staff and community and be an active member of the cohesive administrative team.

Candidate must be able to obtain a valid PA K-12 Principal Certification.

Successful candidates must be able to obtain employable Act 34, 151, and FBI clearances.

Send a letter of interest, administrative certificate, resume, transcripts and three (3) letters of recommendation by noon on May 5, 2023 to:

Mr. Brian K. Weible, Superintendent
4091 C-L School Road
Strattanville, PA 16258

E.O.E.


