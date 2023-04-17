Jimmie Edward Keener, 72, of Franklin passed away in his home on April 15, 2023 with his loving family at his side.

Born on October 30, 1950 in Franklin, he was the son of the late James Clarence and Dora Helen (Morrison) Keener.

Jimmie married the love of his life, the former Sandra Lee Bean, on December 20, 1969.

Jimmie proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War Era.

After his return from Germany, he reenlisted the United States Army Reserves where worked as a maintenance supervisor and earned the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Jimmie was a proud member of the Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (VETS) Honor Guard and the Christian Motorcyclists Association, PA Prayer Warriors #425, Franklin, PA.

He was a fun and loving type of guy who was well known for harassing anyone for fun.

He loved to tinker in the garage, enjoyed doing anything outside like mowing the lawn and fishing.

He especially loved and was very fond of his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Sandra Keener of Franklin; his daughters, Jamie Lynn Keener of Franklin and Terri Ann Keener and her wife, Missy Thompson, of Radford, VA; his brother Melvin “Turtle” Keener and his wife, Diane, of Townville, PA and his sister, Marilyn Sherman and her husband, Dan, of Wattsburg, PA.

In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Debra Sue; his infant brother, Jimmy and his brothers, Richard, Marvin, Clarence, Dave and Donald Keener.

Friends and family are invited to visit the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street Franklin on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Funeral services for Jimmie will be immediately following the visitation on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 5:00 pm with Pastor David Smith, pastor of the Franklin Church of the Nazarene, officiating.

Jimmie will be laid to rest at the Morrison Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jimmie’s memory to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, PO Box 137, Franklin, PA 16323 or to the Christian Motorcycle Association, PA Prayer Warriors #425 – c/o Rob Woods, 1472 Congress Hill Road, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jimmie’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

