Local Man Accused of Trespassing on Rimersburg Property Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man who allegedly trespassed on a property in Rimersburg Borough is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 37-year-old Nathan A. Slee, of Rimersburg, is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charge:

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To Actor, Misdemeanor 3

Slee is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on December 27, Southern Clarion County Regional Police were dispatched to the area of 651 Main Street, in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, also known as the laundry mat, for a report of a known male who was trespassing on the property.

While en route, 9-1-1 obtained a clothing description of a male from the caller who is also the property owner of the business. The caller stated the male was wearing a brown Carhart coat and blue jeans. The caller also provided the suspect’s name as Nathan Slee, the complaint states.

Police had prior knowledge that Slee is not allowed on this property from a previous incident that occurred on December 6, and the victim told Slee that he does not want him back on the property, the complaint notes.

Police arrived on the scene and observed a male sitting on a chair inside the laundry mat who matched the description provided by the victim. The officer exited the patrol vehicle, walked inside the business, and did not see Slee in there. A customer told the officer that a person had exited the rear of the business. The officer then opened the rear door and saw Slee walking on West Back Street, which is located behind the business, according to the complaint.

The officer went back to his patrol car and met up with Slee, who stated that he had gone into the business to get warm due to it being cold out and that his vehicle was stuck in a ditch, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Slee was advised that he knew he was not allowed on the property due to an incident on December 6 and that on December 8 the property owner told Slee he was not permitted back on the property.

The officer provided the property owner with a written statement form, and the property owner advised he would give the officer video footage of the laundry mat, the complaint notes.

