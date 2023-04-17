Nancy Marie Allio, 83, of Cooperstown passed away on April 16, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center with her family by her side.

Born on March 5, 1940 in Marienville, PA she was the daughter of the late Keith and Charlotte (Collier) Whiteman.

Nancy was a graduate of the East Forest High School.

She married the love of her life, Robert DeWayne Allio on July 25, 1958.

He preceded her in death on February 7, 2016.

Not only was she a faithful member of the Evangelistic Tabernacle in Cooperstown, she was also a Sunday School Teacher, a Youth Leader and a Child Evangelism Fellowship Teacher.

Nancy helped her husband make antique lights with tin and helped in his buggy business and also helped in the Cooperstown Tinker Shop.

She was known for weaving beautiful rugs on her antique loom and also knitted many dish clothes and potholders for her friends and family.

Left to cherish Nancy’s memory are her daughters: Gwen Kahler, and her husband, Bruce, of Tuscon, AZ; Melinda Fenn, and her husband, Steve, of Hermitage, PA; Liza Stallsmith, and her husband, Loren, of Hadley, PA; and Bobbi Joy Cupp, and her husband, Daniel, of Oak Hill, WV; her grandchildren Dave Kahler, and his wife, Kim, of Flagstaff, AZ; Libby Wildermuth of Tucson, AZ; Abigail Kahler of Tuscon, AZ; Amanda Malone of Hermitage, PA; Joseph Malone of Bear Lake, PA; Lynora, Natasha, Logan, and Trevor Stallsmith all of Hadley, PA; and Daniel and Dalton Cupp of Jacksonville, FL, her great-grandchildren of Flagstaff, AZ.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Doey Miller.

Friends and family are invited to visit the Evangelistic Tabernacle, 216 N Main St, Cooperstown, PA on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11:00 am to Noon with funeral services immediately following at the church on Saturday at Noon with Pastor Mark Fultz, pastor of the church, and Pastor Jonathan Bell, pastor of the Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church, officiating.

Nancy will be laid to rest next to her husband in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Nancy’s name to the GO Ministries c/o Evangelistic Tabernacle, 216 N Main St, Cooperstown, PA.

Arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Nancy’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

