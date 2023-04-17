‘River Road Wildfire’ Declared 100 Percent Contained

MILLSTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A large wildfire in the Allegheny National Forest has been contained as of late Sunday afternoon.

According to Allegheny National Forest Public Affairs Officer Christopher Leeser, the fire, named “River Road Wildfire” by the USDA Forest Service, was declared 100 percent contained at 3:43 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

“Fire crews are still assigned to the incident and will continue mopping up as conditions warrant and monitoring the burn area for smoke,” Leeser said.

The fire measured at approximately 447 acres as of Monday morning, April 17, according to InciWeb, an online database developed to report wildfire and other related information to the public.

The blaze, located in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest, was burning on Forest Service and private land in the vicinity of River, Gregg Hill, and Millstone Roads.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

Wildland firefighters made significant progress fighting the fire through back burning operations on Thursday, April 13. Fire crews are continuing to mop up hot spots and strengthen fire lines, especially in areas adjacent to private property.

Fire crews remained on duty throughout the weekend to monitor the fire area when conditions warranted. No structures have been lost and none are directly threatened. No evacuations were ordered.

The PA DCNR Bureau of Forestry, the PA Game Commission, the Forest Service, and 17 volunteer fire departments worked collaboratively to suppress the River Road Wildfire.

Given the progress made in containment and current conditions, the unified command structure was disbanded on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and command of the River Road Wildfire transitioned to the Forest Service.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Smith told exploreClarion.com, the station had been dispatched for a brush fire on Wednesday, April 12. The first fire suppression unit arrived on the scene within 10 minutes. From that point forward, 28 volunteer fire departments from five counties spent almost three days battling the fire, Smith said.

According to Smith, there were two EMS events during this fire. One resulted in a patient refusal, while the other was transported to a hospital. Both were dehydration-related issues.

Nine individual dwellings were protected from the advancing fire. Several miscellaneous equipment issues, such as backing into a tree or having mechanical issues, were reported.

“We are humbled with the support from so many volunteers who all responded for the same purpose, and work together as the brotherhood should,” Smith said. “All of these men and women volunteer firefighters are the true heros of society. To drop what they’re doing at a moment’s notice and travel to unfamiliar territory to battle a raging forest fire should never go unnoticed.”

