Ronald L. “Fletch” Fletcher, age 80, of Franklin passed away peacefully at his home on April 15, 2023, after a year-long battle with skin cancer.

He was born on June 21, 1942 to the late Austin and Dorothy Cope Fletcher, and raised by his mother and stepfather, the late Russell Allio.

“Fletch” graduated from Cranberry High School in 1960.

He worked at Islay’s, Miller Pennzoil, and for Joy Manufacturing for 34 years.

He also worked in his retirement as a court crier/tipstaff at the Venango County Courthouse.

In his younger years, he assisted his friend “Chip” McGregor at McGregor’s Pennzoil.

He married Janet Loraine Shaffer in 1963, with whom he had two wonderful daughters.

On May 17, 1997, he married Donna McCartney, who survives.

They celebrated 25 years of numerous adventures including a memorable trip to Sicily and mainland Italy and the Bahamas, and a bucket list to THE FINAL FOUR in Detroit.

He enjoyed golfing at Wanango Country Club with his regular foursome of John Malarky, Bill White & Bill Lutz and later Don Owen.

He was a lifetime member of the Elks BPOE #110.

He previously belonged to the Eagles, the Moose, and the Oil City VFW.

Ron was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Elizabeth, and brothers Joseph, Bob, John, Frank and Fred.

Left to cherish his memory are his favorite Grandson, Mason Hockenberry, a student at Auburn University, his two daughters, Rhonda (Todd) Adkins and Melissa (Dewey) Hockenberry, Sisters Marlene (David) McCormack, and Virginia (Gary) Schubert, as well as his Aunts Kathryn Johnson and Shirley Lawrence, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends John & Judy Malarky, Lynn Erickson, Steve, Becky & Troy McGregor, and “adopted” Grandson, Jett.

Friends and Family will be received at Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home, 312 W. Park St., Franklin, on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Members of Franklin Elks Lodge BPOE #110 will honor their departed member at 7:00 P.M. Friday in the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 1250 Elk St., Franklin with Pastor Barry Jenkins officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ronald’s name to the City of Franklin for playground equipment, Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Ave., Franklin, the UPMC Northwest Hillman Cancer Center or a charity of one’s choice.

Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.huffchapel.com.

