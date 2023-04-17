Clarion Forest VNA to Offer Grief Support Group Meetings
Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Forest VNA is offering grief support group meetings starting on Thursday, April 20.
Groups are free to attend and take place in the Clarion Forest VNA conference room from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Meeting Schedule:
- April 20 – Accepting the Reality of the Loss
- April 27 – Am I Going Crazy?
- May 4 – Experiencing the Pain of Loss
- May 11 – Adjusting to Life without My Loved One
- May 18 – Reinvesting in a New Reality
- May 25 – Expectations for the Future
Clarion Forest VNA is located at 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, Pa.
To register or to find out more information, please call 814-297-8400.
