 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Forest VNA to Offer Grief Support Group Meetings

Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

grief support clarion forest VNA (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Forest VNA is offering grief support group meetings starting on Thursday, April 20.

Groups are free to attend and take place in the Clarion Forest VNA conference room from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Meeting Schedule:

  • April 20 – Accepting the Reality of the Loss
  • April 27 – Am I Going Crazy?
  • May 4 – Experiencing the Pain of Loss
  • May 11 – Adjusting to Life without My Loved One
  • May 18 – Reinvesting in a New Reality
  • May 25 – Expectations for the Future

Clarion Forest VNA is located at 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, Pa.

To register or to find out more information, please call 814-297-8400.

Clarion forest VNA


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.