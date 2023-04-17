Delta Mu Sigma Honor Society Inducts New Members at Penn State DuBois
Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
DUBOIS, Pa. – New members were inducted into Delta Mu Sigma Honor Society, a prestigious student organization established in 1939 at Penn State DuBois.
Each year, Delta Mu Sigma invites students who excel in academics, campus service, and community service to join its ranks. Students participated in an induction ceremony, joining the club’s living history as new members.
Congratulations to the following Penn State DuBois students for being inducted into the Spring Delta Mu Sigma Honor Society class of 2023:
Sara Allaman
Makena Baney
Madeleine Barsh
Christopher Blowers
Sallee Boose
Elizabeth Bruner
Jordan Bundy
Chelsea Busatto
Connor Carnahan
Madee Finalle
Aleigha Geer
Dakota Hetrick
Hailey Kinley
Zayne Knight
Kolton Lyons
Rorrie Maynard
Austin Mitchell
Abigail Morgo
Tanisha Myers
Tristan Parker
Jason Plubell
Emma Powell
Tayler Rafferty
Madison Rhine
Fiona Riss
Colton Roush
Kyrsten Ruch
Hope Spuck
Emma Suplizio
Caitlyn Watson
Gaven Wolfgang
