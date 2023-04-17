SPONSORED: UFP Parker LLC Is Currently Hiring for Day & Afternoon Shifts
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC is a small-town company with global connections, and they need people like you, to keep growing.
UFP Industries, Inc., was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry.
Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
As a subsidiary, UFP Parker, LLC is a manufacturer of wood products key to everyday life.
Located in Parker, Pa., nationally known as the “Smallest City in the USA, they produce industrial products such as pallets, crates, and shipping boxes.
They need people like you, to keep growing.
Working there, you’ll find coworkers who treat you like family—people who have your best interests at heart and will make your career goals a priority. They value safety and training, and full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks.
Currently, there are also open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Assembly positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.
All positions provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy-in options, and nine paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to our full-time employees.
If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at the Parker location at 116 N. River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.