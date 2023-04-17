 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Why Choose Rossbacher Insurance Group?

Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Screenshot at Apr 12 13-40-24SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group has saved families and individuals hundreds of dollars on their insurance needs.

Melissa helped Foxxi, a Rossbacher Insurance Client, increase her insurance coverage.

Rossbacher was able to increase the client’s property damage limits from $100,000 to $250,000 on her auto policy and add diminished deductibles while locking in her auto rate.

On her home, she increased her dwelling coverage and added Guaranteed Replacement Cost for peace of mind, increased her lawsuit protection coverage to $500,000, and added sewer and drain backup coverage.

If you are interested in reviewing your policy to make sure you have the coverage you need, give Rossbacher Insurance a call.

Rossbacher Insurance can save you money while making sure they improve your protection.

Call Team Rossbacher at 814-677-4095 for a quick quote today!

Rossbacher Insurance Group with offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, and North East, has been assisting personal and business clients with their insurance needs since 1928. To learn more, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call 814-677-4095

rossbacher-northside


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.