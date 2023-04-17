State Police Calls: DUI Crash, Vaping Incident, Harassment

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Driver Accused of DUI in Green Township Crash

According to a PSP Marienville release issued on Sunday, April 16, the station was notified of a single vehicle crash that happened around 8:37 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, on Nebraska Road at the intersection of German Hill Road in Green Township, Forest County.

Through investigation, it was determined the operator—a 52-year-old Lower Burrell woman—was under the influence of alcohol.

Police say the operator was transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Students Accused of Vaping in School

PSP Marienville was informed of two known students using an electronic vape in a school on State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 9:51 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

Police say further investigation determined the two known students were in possession of electronic controlled devices used for vaping on school property.

The arrestees are listed as an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Leeper.

Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

Harassment in Eldred Township

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a harassment incident on State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

According to a release issued on Sunday, April 16, the incident occurred around 7:31 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

Police say the individual involved—a 33-year-old Sigel woman—was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

This investigation is ongoing.

Emlenton Man Accused of DUI in Butler County

PSP Butler conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Pontiac around 10:44 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, in the 200 block of Parker Pike in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Police say the operator was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The operator is a known 71-year-old Emlenton man.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.