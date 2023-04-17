Clarion County Celebrates 50 Years of 9-1-1, Unveils Complex Conference Center

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – There were plenty of resolutions, congratulations, and plaques presented on Thursday afternoon in recognition of the 50th anniversary Clarion County 9-1-1, but the moment founder Jim Cumberland sat down in front of the multi-screen state-of-the-art monitors now used by telecommunicators (dispatchers) there was a genuine sense of awe.

(Pictured above: Founder of Clarion County 9-1-1 Jim Cumberland (seated), and Jeff Smathers, director of public safety.)

Cumberland also served as East Brady Police Chief, Clarion County Sheriff, and a state representative during his career.

Commissioner Ed Heasley presents Cumberland with a plaque honoring his accomplishments:

Emergency communication grew and grew and leapfrogged during the next four and a half decades due to a financial commitment and technology, along with the involvement of local officials.

Clarion County’s Communication Center started in 1973 in the old jail near the courthouse and was the first 9-1-1 Center in Pennsylvania. State Representative Donna Oberlander presented an official recognition from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives acknowledging the anniversary.

State Representative Donna Oberlander is pictured below with Cumberland. He is the only living former state representative for her district. Cumberland said he served two years and returned home because of the politics.

State Senator Scott Hutchinson also spoke at the program, noting that his family had an ambulance service in Venango County, and he remembered the only extra service that it advertised was oxygen. He also remembered watching Rescue 911 on television and the heroic deeds performed, meanwhile, such deeds and services were already in operation in Clarion County. The Senate is also preparing a certification honoring the 50th anniversary.

Clarion County 9-1-1 is now operating within the Clarion County Complex (former Sorce Warehouse) at Amsler Avenue in Shippenville.

Not only does the complex house 9-1-1, but the former warehouse also includes Emergency Management, Public Safety, vehicle storage, and a 300-seat capacity meeting room where the anniversary meeting was held.

“This is our new emergency shelter meeting room,” Commissioner Ted Tharan explained.

Commissioners Wayne Brosius, and Heasley added: “If we ever need to have a clinic, I hope we never do, but this is where it would be set up. When COVID hit, we had to think of different things that were lacking in the county. And, this was one, a large room where you could put 300 people, but also a place where people could live if such a catastrophe happened in the restrooms or showers. Everything that you need.

Tharan said that he and Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers worked for buildings and nothing worked until The Sorce building was available. Using a variety of grants and COVID-related funding, commissioners were able to complete the remarkable transformation into our state-of-the-art base for emergency services.

“We need to thank many people who do a fantastic job for us,” Tharan added.

Telecommunicators (pictured below) are the backbone of 9-1-1.

9-1-1 Telecommunicators include Georgiana Carlson, Luca Cherico, Brooke Eberly, Kevin Eberly, Tabitha Fox, Derek Frank, Ashley KInnan, Tyler Lencer, Cody Moorecax, Nicole Peterson, Joshua Schick, Joey Skiba, Shane Smerkar, Joseph Stevens, Gabriel Troup, Kristen Yeager, and Abigail Young.

A Stork Award was presented to dispatcher Cody Moore (pictured below) for talking through a baby delivery, a true life-saving task. Presented by Michelle Lander, Deputy Director.





The Team–Shelly Parks, chief clerk Mindy Gatesman, Michelle Lander, and Jeff Smathers–is pictured below:

A special thank you was given to the following organizations and individuals:

Department of Public Safety: Jeff Smathers, director of public safety; Denny Logue, EMA coordinator; Brett Whitling, Homeland Security planning; and Betty Isler, confidential secretary.

Maintenance Department:

John Stiglitz, director of buildings and grounds, Luke Ochs, supervisor of maintenance, John Wolbert, supervisor of maintenance and construction, Jay Nugent, William Baughman, Patrick Schill, Arthur Blum, David Blum, Terry Miller, Russell Bauer, Delmar Lauer, Scott Apel, Stanley Knight, Eric Lauer, and Craig Hoffman (retired).

