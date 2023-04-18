7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 11 to 14 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
