 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.