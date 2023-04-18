Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Layer Cake

The flavor of this cake combines both sweet and tangy notes!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1-1/2 cups sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature3 large egg yolks, room temperature1 tablespoon grated lemon zest2 tablespoons lemon juice3/4 cup sour cream1/4 cup 2% milk2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Syrup:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup lemon juice

Frosting:

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

1 cup butter, softened

4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon salt

Optional: Lemon slices or edible flowers

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Line bottoms of 2 greased 9-in. round baking pans with parchment; grease parchment.

-Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs and egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in lemon zest and juice. In a small bowl, mix sour cream and milk. In another bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda; add to creamed mixture alternately with sour cream mixture.

-Transfer to prepared pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 24-28 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks; remove parchment. Cool slightly.

-For syrup, in a small saucepan, combine sugar and lemon juice. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half. Cool completely.

-For frosting, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth; beat in confectioners’ sugar, lemon juice and salt until blended.

-Using a long serrated knife, cut each cake horizontally in half. Brush layers with warm syrup; cool completely.

-Place 1 cake layer on a serving plate; spread with 1 cup frosting. Repeat layers twice. Top with remaining cake layer. Frost top and sides with remaining frosting. If desired, top with lemon slices or edible flowers. Refrigerate leftovers.

