Clarion H&R Block Tax Tips: Last Minute Tax Filing Tips
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion H&R Block submitted the following article: Last Minute Tax Filing Tips.
If you’re reading this, you’re likely pressed for time – so we’ll make this quick! Check out our last-minute tax filing tips below. And, if you need help filing your taxes, you can count on H&R Block for help!
Five Last minute tax preparation tips
1. Make a plan to file on time
- Filing on time is critical to avoiding penalties and interest if you owe. Find out what happens if you don’t file your taxes.
- Schedule an appointment with an H&R Block tax pro — work with a pro in person, virtually, or drop off your files. Or,
- Block time on your calendar to file on your own with H&R Block Online — with or without expert help.
2. Get organized with our help
- Use our tax prep checklist to make sure you don’t forget any important information. You can create your own customized list.
- Review the latest tax law changes to avoid any surprises when you file.
3. Make a plan to pay
- If you owe the IRS or think you may owe the IRS, file your taxes as soon as possible to help prevent failure to file and failure to pay penalties.
- Find out what to do if you can’t pay your taxes by the due date.
4. Consider last-minute financial moves
- You have until April 18 to make contributions to your IRA or health savings account for 2022.
5. Request an extension of time to file if you can’t make the deadline
- Request a tax filing extension, which gives you six more months to get your paperwork together.
- Keep in mind: Extensions don’t give you more time to pay. If you think you’ll owe, make with your extension request
Post-filing to do: If you owe money for 2022, you might also be on track to owe money for 2023. It’s a good idea to get ahead of that now. Ask your tax pro if you should change your withholding or make estimated tax payments so you’re in better shape next year. You can also use our W-4 calculator to prepare a new form to give to your employer.
Need last minute filing tax preparation help? H&R Block is here for you.
Whether you choose to file with a tax pro or with H&R Block Online, you can rest assured that we’ll get you the biggest refund possible.
For more information on all of the ways to receive help from H&R Block when filing taxes this season, visit Brookville H&R Block.
Information provided by H&R Block, Clarion, Pa.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.