Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for multiple positions.

The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Come join us in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Full-time employees are eligible for: Paid Time Off, Health, HSA with match, Dental, Vision, Supplemental Policies, and more!

Full-time Registered Nurses for Home Health & Hospice

Requirements:

Licensed as an RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 Holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Flex scheduling is available!

Full-time LPNs for Home Health

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

1 year of clinical/acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus CPR certification

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month and 2 Holidays/year

Full-time Clinical Information Clerk

This individual would be responsible for:

documenting and initiating insurance files

acquiring needed authorizations for patient visits

checking patient eligibility and benefits

communicating with clinical staff about prior authorizations

other duties as assigned by the Director of Clinical Information

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent

Medical Assistant or LPN preferred

Experience with insurance verification and general office work highly preferred

Medium – High level of computer experience

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.

Employment applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to:

Human Resources

271 Perkins Rd

Clarion, PA, 16214

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS-required allowance for exemption.



