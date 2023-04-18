 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Registered Nurse

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation is hiring RN’s for all shifts.

*****$6,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME AND $3,000 FOR PART TIME*****

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what we offer at Clarview for our residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you.

Our “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

RN – REGISTERED NURSE POSITION

Our RNs provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practice standards. RNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

We currently have Part-time, Full-time and Per Diem opportunities available for all Shifts.

  • 1st Shift: 7a-3p
  • 2nd Shift: 3p-11p
  • 3rd Shift: 11p-7a

WE ARE FLEXIBLE TO ACCOMMODATE YOUR NEEDS.

We ALSO have WEEKEND BAYLOR positions for RN’s.

Work two 12 hour shifts (24 hours) every weekend and get paid for 36 hrs.

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR OUR RN

  • Supervise aide staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care.
  • Perform routine rounds and note changes in resident physical and emotional status.
  • Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures.
  • Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures.
  • Promotes and encourages open communication and harmonious relationships amongst the team while modeling professional behavior and leadership qualities.

BENEFITS OFFERED for FULL-TIME POSITIONS

  • Health Insurance—Medical and Dental
  • Life Insurance
  • 403(b) Plan
  • Employee Nursing Referral Bonus
  • Flexible Schedule
  • PTO Program
  • Tuition Reimbursement

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

  • Meaningful work and connection to our mission.
  • Colleagues who work together as a team and a committed leadership group.
  • Thorough orientation and ongoing training.
  • Fun employee events!

EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current RN License in the state of PA.

Possession of a current Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers CPR certification is preferred.

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, you can apply via Indeed, on our website at clarviewnursing.com, or stop in and complete an application in person.

We’d love to meet you and offer a tour whenever you can stop in!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255.

Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family.

For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

Thanks for your interest in joining the team at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.