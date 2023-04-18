League of Women Voters to Host Primary Candidate Forum Tonight

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The voters of Clarion County are invited to a primary candidate forum hosted by The League of Women Voters of Clarion County (LWVCC) for the contested offices of Clarion County Commissioner and Clarion County Register/Recorder.

All primary election candidates for Clarion County Commissioner and Register/Recorder have been invited to participate in a non-partisan candidate forum to be held on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Street Center in Clarion.

All questions will be submitted to a committee that will review them for appropriateness and clarity and to eliminate duplication. Each candidate will have an equal amount of time to respond to each question.

The League of Women Voters of Clarion is a nonpartisan organization that does not support, oppose, or endorse any political party or candidate. The LWV encourages citizens to play an informed and active role in government, and it conducts candidate forums to provide opportunities for voters to hear the views of candidates on issues they face.

