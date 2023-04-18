Local Organizations Protest Against Court Decision to Revoke Mifepristone

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Local organizations marched in Clarion on Saturday, April 15, to protest the Texas federal court decision to revoke FDA approval of the medication mifepristone.

Protesting were Indivisible: Outcry, Indivisible We Rise – West Central PA; Indivisible: Mayday, Oil Region Rising; and others.

The march brought together a range of people, from those in their 20s up to folks in their 80s, who believe the ruling sets a dangerous precedent for non-scientific bans of other effective, FDA-approved medications.

“The response from the community was largely positive, with many people expressing solidarity,” said Kali McLaughlin, Indivisible Coordinator.

The Justice Department and Danco Laboratories, which manufactures the brand version of mifepristone, requested that the Supreme Court step in. The Supreme Court has since intervened and put a hold on the decision issued by Texas-based U.S. District Judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk. The stay will continue until Wednesday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m., allowing time for the Supreme Court to consider its next steps.

Mifepristone is a synthetic steroid with multiple uses. It is used in conjunction with the medication misoprostol in early-term medical abortion. Some of its other uses are the treatment of high blood sugar in patients with Cushing’s syndrome, the treatment of uterine fibroids, and cervical maturation that helps certain pregnancies.

“Mifepristone has been used safely by millions of women in over 60 countries for decades and the FDA has evaluated its safety four times in 22 years,” said McLaughlin. “It has been proven safe and effective in over 100 scientific studies internationally.”

