Local Woman Injured in Collision on Route 208

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on State Route 208 in Beaver Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the intersection of State Route 208, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 51-year-old Barbara A. Hurst, of Knox, was stopped waiting to make a left turn off Route 208 in a 2021 Toyota RAV4.

According to police, a 17-year-old male, of Knox, driving a 2012 Mercedes-Benz, did not see the stopped Toyota and rear-ended the Toyota.

Hurst suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

The 17-year-old driver and Hurst’s passenger—a 14-year-old female from Knox—were not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, the 17-year-old male was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted by Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, and Rustler Sales & Service.


