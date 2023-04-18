 

Local Woman Rushed to Hospital After Losing Control of Motorcycle on Gravel Lick Road

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceMILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman was rushed to a local hospital after she lost control of her motorcycle in Millcreek Township last Thursday afternoon.

According to PSP Clarion, this crash happened around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, on Gravel Lick Road, in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Police say 49-year-old Teresa J. Mravintz, of Clarion, traveling south on a 2016 Harley-Davidson FLSS Softtail Slim S and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway.

The bike traveled off of the right side berm, and Mravintz lost control of it and collided head-on with a utility pole.

Mravintz suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS.

Millcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on the scene.

According to police, Mravintz was issued a traffic warning.


