Man Seriously Injured in UTV Rollover Crash in Millcreek Township

MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a UTV crash that left a New York man seriously injured in Millcreek Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, April 17, this crash happened at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, on Gravel Lick Road, in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2019 Polaris RGR 900XP driven by 24-year-old Michael P. Damico, of Hamburg, New York, was traveling south and negotiating a right-hand curve when it traveled across the left lane and impacted the left embankment with its front left tire.

The impact caused the UTV to flip on its right side, partially ejecting Damico and subsequently lying on top of him.

Damico was airlifted by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital for evaluation of suspected serious injuries. He was not using a seat belt.

Police were assisted on the scene by Millcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department.

According to police, Damico was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.