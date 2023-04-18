 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Man Seriously Injured in UTV Rollover Crash in Millcreek Township

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

life flightMILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a UTV crash that left a New York man seriously injured in Millcreek Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, April 17, this crash happened at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, on Gravel Lick Road, in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2019 Polaris RGR 900XP driven by 24-year-old Michael P. Damico, of Hamburg, New York, was traveling south and negotiating a right-hand curve when it traveled across the left lane and impacted the left embankment with its front left tire.

The impact caused the UTV to flip on its right side, partially ejecting Damico and subsequently lying on top of him.

Damico was airlifted by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital for evaluation of suspected serious injuries. He was not using a seat belt.

Police were assisted on the scene by Millcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department.

According to police, Damico was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.