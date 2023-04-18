Mary L. (Curtis) Tanner passed on April 12, 2023 in Franklin, PA.

Born in 1925 in Elyria, OH, she graduated from Elyria High School in 1943 and moved to Kentucky with her husband, Wayne Goul, upon their marriage that year.

They returned to Elyria in 1945 and had their son, Dennis Goul.

She remained there as a homemaker and then as a probation officer for the Lorain County Common Pleas Court.

Following her husband’s death in 1964, she met Paul Tanner.

They were married in Hawaii in 1969 and settled in Oil City, PA.

They attended the 1st Free Methodist Church of Oil City and Oil City Nazarene Church, and were participants at Pleasantville Free Methodist Camp, and she remained part of the community in Oil City after his death in 1998.

She moved to Sugar Creek Station in 2014 and resided there until her death.

She enjoyed creating a warm home while on the farm, raising goats and chickens, and wood crafting with her husband, Paul.

She knitted, quilted, and crocheted.

She also was an avid reader.

She is preceded in death by her two husbands; son, Dennis; mother, Olive Cleveland Robinson Curtis; father, Lou Curtis; and half-sister, Alice Robinson Luther.

She is survived by grandchildren, Matthew Goul, Jessica Tennant, Kelley Tanner, and Kenton Rexford; a daughter-in-law, Gwen Goul; son-in-laws, Ralph Tanner and wife Carol, and Donn Tanner and wife Virginia; great-grandson, Jonathan Paul Tennant; and nephews, Carl, Larry, and Allen Luther.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, from 1pm – 3pm.

A funeral service for Mary will be held immediately following the visitation at the funeral home on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 3pm with Rev. Chris Hill and Chaplain Shawn Johnson officiating.

Mary will be laid to rest in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mary’s memory to the Sugar Creek Station Nursing Auxiliary, 351 Causeway Dr, Franklin, PA 16323 or Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Ave, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory with the family on Mary’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

