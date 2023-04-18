Mitskavich, Whipple Homer for DuBois Central Catholic in Softball Win; Punxsutawney Baseball Team Keeps Rolling

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The conditions were not ideal with wind, rain – and sometimes sleet and snow – pelting the players and the turf football field, which is converted to a softball diamond during the spring, at Karns City.

But, it was a banner day for Melia Mitskavich, Rose Whipple, and the DuBois Central Catholic softball team.

(Pictured above, Rose Whipple, left, and Melia Mitskavich pose with their home run balls after a win at Karns City)

Mitskavich and Whipple both homered as the Cardinals traveled to Diehl Stadium on a blustery Monday evening and downed the Gremlins, 16-0, in three innings.

Mitskavich also scored three runs and drove in three. Whipple had a monster night, going 2 for 3 with her home run, as well as a double, and five RBIs for undefeated DCC (9-0).

The Cardinals banged out 10 hits and also drew seven walks.

Jessy Frank also drove in three runs and doubled. Lydia Morgan and Marina Hanes also had doubles for DuBois Central Catholic.

In the circle, freshman Rylee Kulbatsky fired a no-hitter.

Kulbatsky stuck out six and walked five in three innings.

Lyrik Reed walked and stole a base for Karns City. Jess Dunn also drew a pair of walks for the Gremlins.

DCC took a 3-0 lead after one and then added six more in the top of the second.

The Cardinals, who have now outscored their opponents 111-16 this season, added seven more runs in the third and shut out Karns City in the bottom of the inning to trigger the three-inning mercy rule.

DuBois Central Catholic, the PIAA Class A runner-up last season, is batting .456 as a team so far this season.

Whipple has hit three of the team’s seven home runs. Mitskavich hit her first of the season.

Equally impressive has been the Cardinals’ pitching. Mitskavich, Morgan and Kulbatsky have combined for a 1.32 ERA.

BASEBALL

Zach Dinger lived up to his name with a home run, and Jake Sikora also went deep as Punxsutawney beat visiting Karns City, 12-2, in five innings.

Dinger went 2 for 3 with a double, homer, and three RBIs for the Chucks (8-1). He also scored four runs.

Zeke Bennett also had a three-RBI day for Punxsy, which led 7-0 after two innings.

Karns City (7-3) closed to 7-2 with single runs in the third and fourth innings, but the Chucks moved ahead 10-2 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and triggered the mercy rule with two in the fifth.

Coy Martino got the win, striking out six in three innings. He gave up just one hit.

Bennett closed things out, pitching the final two innings. He struck out four and also surrendered just one hit.

Mallick Metcalfe doubled and Hobie Bartoe singled for the Gremlins.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.