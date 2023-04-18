One-Vehicle Crash Stalls Traffic on Greenville Avenue in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle accident on Greenville Avenue in Clarion Borough stalled traffic on Monday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:03 p.m. on Monday, April 17, for a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Heidrick Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 2:20 p.m.

