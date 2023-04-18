PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Paint Mills Bridge Replacement in Paint Township

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge replacement project of the existing structure (Paint Mills Bridge) carrying State Route 4029 over Paint Creek in Paint Township, Clarion County.

The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design, and right-of-way acquisition.

PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.

Construction of the project is anticipated for the summer of 2027 using a 13.7-mile detour. The estimated construction cost is approximately $1.5-2 million. An online presentation of the project will be posted on April 24 which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project.

To access the web page visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Clarion County box, and then choose Paint Mills Bridge project tile. The presentation will be available from April 24 through May 8, 2023.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kenneth Campbell, Project Manager, at [email protected] or 724-357-2646.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

