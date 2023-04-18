Police: Area Man Identified in Second Farmington Township Burglary

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Greenville man who was recently identified as the suspect in a burglary of a business in Farmington Township is now facing burglary charges for a separate incident.

Court documents indicate that PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Daniel Paul Strausser, of Greenville, Mercer County, on Tuesday, April 11, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, State Police in Marienville were dispatched to State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a reported attempted burglary. The victim/complainant reported that this incident had occurred on December 30, 2022, at 8:39 p.m.

Around 9:47 a.m. on December 31, troopers arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim inside the business/residence. The victim’s residence is also the described business associated with this incident. At this time, the victim was interviewed, and surveillance footage was observed. The video that was displayed to police by the victim was from the camera attached to the northwesterly side of the building, placed directly above the business entrance.

This video displayed the following:

On December 30, at 10:39 p.m., a male wearing a white long-sleeve hood with two (2) logos on the center mass, Adidas-style track jogging pants, an Under Armour ball cap, and white sneakers. The male approached the building carrying a flashlight in his right hand and a crowbar “pry tool” in his left hand. The actor attempted to pry into the built-in lock box mounted on the side of the building and bent the metal cover in the process. After an unsuccessful attempt, at approximately 8:41 p.m., the actor immediately left the scene in a jog back to his vehicle, parked at the end of the gravel parking lot, next to State Route 36. The vehicle utilized during this act appeared to be a smaller Chevrolet SUV.

Further investigation relating to this incident produced a suspect of Daniel Paul Strausser, who was found to have a camp residence in the area.

On March 8, 2023, at 2:05 p.m., Strausser was interviewed and confessed to committing this incident along with several other related crimes in the area, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Strausser relayed that he has been struggling with financial issues and committed the offense strictly for monetary gain. The vehicle utilized in the commission of this offense is a dark blue Chevrolet Trax owned by the defendant’s girlfriend.

Damage to the lockbox regarding this incident was reported to be approximately $50.00.

Strausser was taken to the Clarion County Jail on March 8, 2023, on a related, yet separate incident, and is still currently housed.

He was arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

His bail for this case is $50,000.00 monetary bail.

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing for this case.

