Redbank Softball Team Scores Three in Bottom of Seventh to Win Wild 14-13 Game Over Moniteau



NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Bella Orr drove in four runs, including the winning run on a sacrifice fly to cap a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Redbank Valley softball team upended Moniteau in a wild affair, 14-13, on a frigid Tuesday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Bella Orr/photos by Laura Neiswonger)

Moniteau had rallied itself to take a 13-11 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.

But nothing was guaranteed in this game.

With one out, Josie Neiswonger singled to begin the rally. Samantha Bowser followed with a walk and Braylee Yeany reached on an error to load the bases.

Mackenzie Foringer then tied the game with a two-run double, scoring Neiswonger and Bowser and moving Yeany to third.

Orr then followed with a fly ball to center that was deep enough to score Yeany with the winning run.

Orr singled and doubled in the game. Quinn White went 3 for 4 with two triples and two RBIs and Paytin Polka was 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for the Bulldogs. Neiswonger had a pair of hits, including the key one to begin the rally in the seventh.



(Josie Neiswonger)

Foringer was 3 for 5 and also doubled for Redbank while picking up the win in the circle.

The game was actually a low-scoring affair for four innings with Redbank valley (2-6) leading 2-1.

That’s when the offense exploded.

Moniteau scored six in the top of the fifth to take a 7-2 lead, but the Bulldogs answered with three in the bottom of the inning to close to 7-5.

The Warriors added four more in the sixth before Redbank answered with six in the bottom of the frame to tie it up at 11-11.

Lily Staab homered for Moniteau to lead off the top of the seventh to give the Warriors the lead back again.

But it didn’t hold up.

Autumn Stewart also homered for Moniteau. She also doubled and drove in three.

Emma Covert had three hits, including a double, and drove in three for the Warriors.

Covert got the loss for Moniteau (4-4).

BASEBALL

DuBois Central Catholic coughed up a 7-2 lead in the fifth inning, but scored three on the bottom of the sixth and hung on for a 10-8 win over Brookville.

The Raiders scored six runs in the top of the sixth for an 8-7 lead.

The Cardinals, though, got a two-out single by Brayden Fox to tie the game at 8-8, then took the lead when Blake Pisarcik was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

DCC added an insurance run on a bases loaded walk by Cartar Kosko.

Pisarcik homered and drove in three. Fox drove in two runs and walked twice, getting a hit in his lone official at bat. Kosko also had a pair of RBIs and Aiden Snowberger, Carter Hickman and Matt Pyne had multiple hits.

Carson Weaver, Kai Kaltenbach and Noah Shaffer each drove in two runs for Brookville.

