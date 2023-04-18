Clarion County’s United Way Savory Sampling Set for May 1
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Savory Sampling is back!
United Way of Clarion County will once again host Clarion County’s Ultimate Taste Test on Monday, May 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.
What is Savory Sampling?
United Way of Clarion County invites their favorite local food and beverage businesses (and a couple of out-of-towners) to share samples of their best culinary creations and bodacious beverages with you. They certainly don’t skimp on the portion size so bring your appetite and a couple of friends for a fun evening.
Enjoy entertainment, a Super Sampler Raffle, and new for this year, the Super Sweet Silent Auction (it will be the best bake sale you ever see) and a helping of sponsorships.
And there you have it, a recipe for success!
The 2023 participants include:
- A&M Family Restaurant
- Allegheny Beverage
- Applebees
- Clarion & Venango County Dairy Princesses
- Clarion River Brewing Company
- Clarion Vocational Services
- County Seat Restaurant
- Cozumel Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
- The Forest Nook
- Mechanistic Brewing
- Sweet Basil
- The Wayside Restaurant
- Zack’s Farm To Table
- and more
“Savory Sampling began in 2010 and quickly became one of United Way’s best fundraisers,” said Melissa Fulton, United Way’s Executive Director.
“We lost a couple of years due to the pandemic, but the restaurants have been incredible about working with us and supporting United Way. We’ve had to change locations a few times in the past 13 years because we kept outgrowing venues. This will be our 2nd year at The Clarion Mall. The space is large, clean, and very accessible with plenty of parking. Everyone loved it last year and I am happy they welcomed us back.”
“Every year I hear first-time guests wonder why they haven’t attended before. Those are usually the first to get their tickets the next year. So, here’s your chance, get your tickets now. You won’t be disappointed.”
Tickets are limited so get yours soon.
Tickets are $30.00 and can be purchased at the United Way’s office located at 531 1/2 Main Street; online at uwclarionco.org; or by calling 814-226-8760.
For more information, visit 2023 Savory Sampling on Facebook.
United Way is still accepting sponsors, food & beverage businesses, and donations for the Super Sampler Raffle and the Super Sweet Silent Auction. Anyone interested should call the United Way office.
All proceeds benefit United Way of Clarion County’s work in the community. To learn more, visit uwclarionco.org.
