SPONSORED: Cooper Tire Spring Rebate Continues at Kerle Tire Company!

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Cooper Tire Spring
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Cooper Tire Spring Rebate continues at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion through the month of April. Click here to see the qualifying Cooper Tires!

Get up to $75.00 in rebates when you purchase a new set of four qualifying Cooper® tires purchased through April 30, 2023.

Kerle Tire Cooper Tire

The following Cooper tires qualify for the rebate:

– Cooper Endeavor® $50.00 Rebate
– Cooper Endeavor PlusTM $50.00 Rebate
– CS5 Grand TouringTM $50.00 Rebate
– CS5 Ultra TouringTM $50.00 Rebate

– Discoverer® AT34STM $75.00 Rebate
– Discoverer AT3LTTM $75.00 Rebate
– Discoverer AT3XLTTM $75.00 Rebate
– Discoverer Rugged Trek® $75.00 Rebate
– Discoverer STT ProTM $75.00 Rebate
– Cooper Zeon RS3-G1TM $75.00 Rebate

Kerle Tires - new (tire display)

For more information, visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here, stop in at their tire shop located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa., or call 814-226-6657.

Kerle Tire Company

– your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!

Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.

Kerle Tire

Kerle - 3 new

-2820050667462793406_1D4A1138 (1)

Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


