Laurel Eye Clinic to Host Brookville Scavenger Hunt
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Laurel Eye Clinic is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a Brookville Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, May 20th.
Put your knowledge of Brookville to the test and see if you can find all 50 scavenger hunt items!
Cash prizes and more!
The registration fee is $10.00 per person and includes a free lunch from Burger Daddy.
Register before May 1st, and you will be entered in an extra drawing to win a $50 Amazon gift card.
Register online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laurel-eye-clinic-brookville-scavenger-hunt-registration-578078417107?fbclid=IwAR1aDxLCtqzLyH29OTNcZjN4y9Um965S7uLd5s-qoYPSNUgm-rYtDaWsaq8
Register a team of 2 or 4 people. All ages are invited to participate.
Teams will arrive at Laurel Eye Clinic between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to pick up their hunting list and bag of supplies needed for the event. Each team will have two hours to get as many items as possible on the list. Most items will require a picture to be taken with the object.
At the end of the two hours, you will return to the Laurel Eye Clinic with your photos and other items to be entered for a chance to win a cash grand prize!
While the results are being tallied, participants will enjoy lunch from Burger Daddy.
Visit Laurel Eye Clinic on Facebook for more information.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.