Local Students Compete in Riverview IU6 STEM Design Challenge, Showcasing Innovation and Creativity

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 recently hosted a STEM Design Challenge for 120 students in 4th- to 8th-grade from Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, Redbank Valley, Union, A-C Valley, Cranberry, and Oil City.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)



Sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific, the event–held on Friday, April 14, 2023–aimed to encourage students to apply critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills across all of their content areas through a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) approach to learning.

The challenge involved developing a blueprint, keeping a design notebook, using K’nex pieces to build a project, and a presentation. This year’s task was to research environmental issues, identify a problem, and create a prototype solution out of K’nex pieces.

During the competition, each team had two hours to build their project from their blueprints, and no pieces could be brought to the competition already joined. Each team also shared a two-minute presentation to explain how their project met the challenge’s requirements.

After the competition, students participated in activities and demonstrations with Hannah Bequeath from Clarion County Conservation District. They also had an opportunity to participate in a show-and-tell of their projects with peers.

In the 4th- to 5th-grade division, The Blue System from Oil City School District took first place, followed by Fire Beary from Cranberry Area School District in second place, and Robotic Girls from Oil City School District in third place.

The A-C Penguins from A-C Valley won the Challenge Success award, and The Genius Composter from Cranberry Area School District won the Presentation Award.

The Ecobuilders from Redbank Valley School District won the Team Work Award, The Plastic Printers from Cranberry School District won the Design Award, and Proud Planet from A-C Valley School District won the Creativity Award.

In the 6th- to 8th-grade division, Wave Makers from Redbank Valley School District took first place, followed by Turtles w/a Porpoise from A-C Valley in second place, and Pollution Preventers from Redbank Valley School District in third place.

Waterway Women from Clarion-Limestone School District won the Presentation Award, Reatrx from Cranberry Area School District won the Design Award, and Illusion of Greatness from Clarion Area School District won the Creativity Award.

The first-place teams from each division will represent Riverview IU6 and their district at the state competition to be held virtually in May 2023.



Judges (pictured above):

– Colleen Prechtl, Workforce Solutions for North Central PA (4th-5th Division);

– Anna Raffeinner, Penn State DuBois Launchbox (4th-5th Division);

– Sheila Hockman, Brookville Equipment Corporation (4th-5th division);

– Bridget Kennedy, PennWest Clarion (6th-8th Division);

– Scott Jaillet, Grove City College, BEST Robotics Co-Director (6th-8th division);

– Brandon Zimmerman, Grove City College, BEST Robotics Co-Director (6th-8th division); and

– Christina Gibbs, PA Dept of Transportation (6th-8th division).



The STEM Design Challenge is coordinated annually by the Education Programs Department at Riverview Intermediate Unit #6, along with other regional STEM competitions, including the Governor STEM Competition, STEELERS STEM, and Media and Design Competition. These competitions are available to all private and public schools and homeschool students in the Riverview IU6 region.







Front Row: Jill Boyles Redbank Valley; Kelsi Wilcox Boyles RIU#6; Stephanie Stevenson Oil City SD; and Hannah Bequeath Clarion County Conservation District

Middle row: Matt LaVerde RIU#6; Deena Croyle RIU#6; Katie Neal RIU#6; Jake Weckerly Union; and Kevin Watkins Redbank Valley

Back row: Jason Brinkley Clarion Area; Jessica Craig Clarion-Limestone; Jessica Nimelli A-C Valley; and Christin McNeil Clarion Area

