 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Local Woman Swindled on Facebook Marketplace

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruisers (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Local Woman Swindled Out of $160 on Facebook Marketplace

According to a release issued on Monday, April 17, PSP Clarion investigated an incident of theft on White Oak Drive and Rocky Mountain Lane in Knox Township, Clarion County, around 12:07 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

Police say an individual from Oil City scammed the victim out of $160 by fraudulently selling an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim is a 43-year-old Lucinda woman.

Bike Stolen in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of theft that occurred around 4:55 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, on Fraternity Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say an unknown suspect(s) went to the Fraternity Drive apartment complex and took a child’s bike.

The suspect(s) then fled toward the end of the parking lot, according to police.

The bike is described as a black and green child’s bike, valued at $150.00.

The victim is a 33-year-old Clarion woman.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.