State Police Calls: Local Woman Swindled on Facebook Marketplace

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Local Woman Swindled Out of $160 on Facebook Marketplace

According to a release issued on Monday, April 17, PSP Clarion investigated an incident of theft on White Oak Drive and Rocky Mountain Lane in Knox Township, Clarion County, around 12:07 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

Police say an individual from Oil City scammed the victim out of $160 by fraudulently selling an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim is a 43-year-old Lucinda woman.

Bike Stolen in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of theft that occurred around 4:55 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, on Fraternity Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say an unknown suspect(s) went to the Fraternity Drive apartment complex and took a child’s bike.

The suspect(s) then fled toward the end of the parking lot, according to police.

The bike is described as a black and green child’s bike, valued at $150.00.

The victim is a 33-year-old Clarion woman.

