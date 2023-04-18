Clarion Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend, Breaking Into Neighbor’s House Faces Hearing Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a Clarion man facing burglary and assault-related charges following a dispute with his girlfriend.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Brandon John Hinderliter, of Clarion, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18, at 11:00 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court.

Hinderliter faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched around 2:57 a.m. on Sunday, February 26, to an apartment on South 2nd Avenue, in Clarion Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a known female, who reported that she and her boyfriend, Brandon Hinderliter, got into an argument that turned physical. She said Hinderliter punched her on the left side of her face with a closed fist, the complaint states.

She also stated that she was pushed onto the couch, and Hinderliter dumped kool-aid on her. He also dumped the garbage can on her and threw the can at her. He then struck her with a mirror on the right leg, which caused the mirror to break, leaving multiple cuts on her leg, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that the victim then exited the apartment when an innocent bystander heard the yelling and invited her into the apartment he was staying in to get away from Hinderliter. However, Hinderliter broke the front metal door off the hinges, reached over the broken door, and struck the victim in the face. He then attempted to push her onto the floor.

Based on the above information, State Police in Clarion requested an arrest warrant be issued for Hinderliter.

He was arraigned at 9:02 a.m. on Monday, March 6, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

