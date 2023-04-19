7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 8 mph.
Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday – Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 72. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
