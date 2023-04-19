Carol Virginia Carr Spence passed away at her home on April 17, 2023 surrounded by family.

Carol was born in Loganton, PA on November 20, 1927 as the daughter and eldest child of Lyell B. and Lila Welch Carr, but spent much of her adult life in the Clarion area.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Joseph R. Spence, her sister Marybelle C. DeWandler and a great-grandson.

She is survived by her children John R. Spence (Diane Hollingdale) of Edmonton, Alberta Canada, Catherine J. Spence (Robert Barnett) of Richmond, VA, Carolyn S. Cagle (Richard) of Lampe, MO, Thomas C. Spence (LuAnn) of Shippenville and Mary F. Spence of Ann Arbor, MI; grandchildren, Tom J. Spence, Jodi L. Jones, Amy J. Samuels, M. Bryn Spence, C. Eiry Spence, Briana S. Cagle, Austin W. Green and Lindsay M. Green; great-grandchildren Joseph Spence, Adilyn Spence, Brooklyn Spence, Danae Spence, Sidney Jones, Berwyn Poltorak and Arthen Poltorak; her brother, Francis S. Carr (Susan) and numerous extended family.

Carol spent most of her childhood in New Milford in Eastern PA, but moved with her family to Ludlow in McKean County midway through her high school years.

In January 1945, during her senior year in high school, she entered Edinboro State Teachers College (now known as Penn West Edinboro) as part of an accelerated program designed to replace teachers called away for military service during World War II.

However, she graduated from Ludlow High School with her class in May 1945.

She was active in Girl Scouting and spent four summers as a counselor at Camp Birdsall Edey along the Allegheny River downstream from Warren.

These days sharpened her love of nature, a mainstay of her life along with devotion to her family.

At Edinboro she became a member of the Alpha Delta (now Delta Gamma) Sorority where she made many life-long friends.

Carol met her future husband, Joseph Spence, when he returned to Edinboro after service in Europe during WWII.

They married on December 31, 1947 before she graduated in May 1948 with a degree in Elementary Education.

As the mother of five children, she always said, “Yes, I taught some children, but not in a schoolhouse!”

A woman of quiet faith, Carol was a member of the Baptist congregation.

She volunteered for many university, museum and health organizations in the various places they lived, as her husband pursued his career in university arts administration.

Funeral services for Carol will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

The family thanks the staff of Clarion River Lodge and Dave and Suzanne Russell for many kindnesses associated with Carol’s passing.

Memorial may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice: 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, PA 16214 or a charity of choice.

