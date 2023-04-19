 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Quick Beef and Noodles

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Serve with a salad for a wholesome meal!

Ingredients

2-1/2 cups uncooked yolk-free noodles
1/3 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1/3 cup chopped onion
1 tablespoon olive oil
1-1/4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
6 ounces deli roast beef, cubed
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Optional: Sour cream and minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Cook noodles according to package directions. In a large skillet, saute mushrooms and onion in oil until tender. Add broth, roast beef, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

-Drain noodles; stir into skillet. If desired, top with sour cream and parsley.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.