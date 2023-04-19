Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Quick Beef and Noodles

Serve with a salad for a wholesome meal!

Ingredients

2-1/2 cups uncooked yolk-free noodles

1/3 cup sliced fresh mushrooms



1/3 cup chopped onion1 tablespoon olive oil1-1/4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth6 ounces deli roast beef, cubed1/8 teaspoon pepperOptional: Sour cream and minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Cook noodles according to package directions. In a large skillet, saute mushrooms and onion in oil until tender. Add broth, roast beef, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

-Drain noodles; stir into skillet. If desired, top with sour cream and parsley.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.