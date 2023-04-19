Elaine Platt-Ketner, 80, of Foxburg passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday (04-11-23) in Florida, leaving her family and friends stunned and grief stricken.

She will be missed profoundly as she touched many lives in both Florida where she chased the winter sun in retirement and her lifelong, beloved Foxburg where she shared her benevolence, unabashed affection, and laughter.

Widowed twice, she moved forward with hope and faith in the future.

Born in Callensburg, Pa. on June 27, 1942, she was the daughter of Murray R. and Wanda Marie Eaton Stewart.

She was a graduate of now Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District, and was a member of Foxburg United Methodist Church.

A hard-working individual, she served as receptionist at the former ACV Medical Center of Foxburg, and was a licensed real estate agent and broker.

She was a proud member of the ACV Development Corp. and was a founding member until her death.

Elaine was a member of the DAR, Knox American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Post Auxiliary of Clarion, as well as being active in the aforementioned church.

Quick to laugh, slow to judge, hard-working, loved the outdoors – whether canoeing on the Allegheny or horseback riding in the forest, and was quite competitive in spirit.

Her attention to detail, sly grin, and mental acuity playing cards could have bested Cool Hand Luke.

Surviving are sisters Sonya (Robert) Ritts of Lamartine and Barbara Logue of St. Petersburg; nieces and nephews: William (Denny) Logue, David Logue, Melanie Courson, Marcy Courson, Nicole Penny, Brandi Fisher, and Bobbi Hamilton, and several great nieces and nephews.

Also survived by a very special friend Jerry Posner.

Elaine also is survived by her faithful Pomeranian canine companion Dusty whom she cared for and adored greatly.

She was preceded in death by both Mr. Platt and Mr. Ketner.

Memorials may be made to the Foxburg United Methodist Church.

Visitation 5:30 to 8:00 PM Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Avenue, Parker.

Funeral and committal service (no viewing) 11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

She will then be laid to rest at her cherished Foxburg Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

