Featured Local Job: Licensed Practical Nurse

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation is looking for a Licensed Practical Nurse.

*****$3,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME AND $1,500 FOR PART TIME*****

*****NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES!*****

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what we offer at Clarview for our residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you.

Our “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255.

Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family.

For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

THE LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE POSITION

Our LPNs provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practice standards. LPNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

We currently have the following opportunities available:

On-call

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR OUR LPN

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care.

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures.

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status.

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care.

Make resident rounds on a regular basis.

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures.

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues.

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team.

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times.

BENEFITS OFFERED

Health Insurance—Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

Recruitment and Retention Bonus

Tuition Reimbursement

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Meaningful work and connection to our mission.

Relationship with our residents.

Colleagues who work together as a team.

Opportunity to mentor and develop our Care Nurses (CNAs)

A true desire to be a “best place to work”.

Thorough orientation and ongoing training.

Engaged and committed leadership team.

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Our LPNs reports to the RN Supervisor and receive daily work guidance and direction from our RNs.

EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current PA license in good standing.

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, you can apply through Indeed, apply on our website clarviewnursing.com, or stop in and complete an application in person.

We’d love to meet you and offer a tour whenever you can stop in!

Thanks for your interest in joining the team at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!



