Local Pastor Ordained in Christian Ministry

TEMPLETON, Pa. – St. Mary’s Redbank Church celebrated an Easter Ordination Worship service this past Saturday, April 15th.

The service included an ordination ceremony for the Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows, officially consecrating him into the church of Jesus Christ. The ordination service is a rite of dedication and commissioning for a minister. The service included the sacrificial laying of hands and anointing to signify the blessing of the Holy Spirit and grace required for fulfilling The Great Commission and making disciples of Christ.

Barrows recently completed a fully accredited course of study seminary program from the Christian Leaders Institute in Spring Lake Michigan. Additionally, Barrows also recently completed his certificate of ministry from the John Rawlings School of Divinity at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Barrows is also currently enrolled in a PhD equivalent doctoral seminary program at Liberty University, and is currently pursuing an education/ministry degree (Ed.D) in theology/divinity.

The owner and operator of TechReady Professionals in New Bethlehem, Barrows also serves as the Mayor of New Bethlehem Borough. Additionally, Barrows serves as a guest pastor and Sunday School teacher for the New Bethlehem First United Methodist Church.

“All honor, glory, and praise be to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for the great things He has done in and through my life,” Barrows said.

Barrows also expressed his appreciation for his parents, Monica Barrows of New Bethlehem, and the late Rev. Gordon Barrows Sr.

Furthermore, Barrows also thanked Thomas and Adele Smith for sharing special music, Sabrina Mohney for her custodial services, and the St. Mary’s Board of Directors: Jim Shuster, Mallie Shuster, John Wilson, Rev. Rocky Hammond, Rev. John Philips, and Vicki Kunsleman.

During the worship service, Barrows recognized long-time congregant Mary Ellen Wilson for crafting a historical framed photo recognizing the 150th anniversary of the St. Mary’s Redbank Church. Barrows shared “Our church is so blessed with members like Mary Ellen Wilson who pour their heart and soul into the growth and betterment of His Kingdom.”

“As we celebrate Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows’ ordination, we are reminded of the importance of dedicating our lives to serving others and spreading the message of love and hope,” said Pastor Bud Davis. “We are grateful for Rev. Barrows’ leadership and dedication to our community, and we look forward to seeing how his ministry will continue to impact the lives of those around him.”

Inspired by Ephesians 4:11-13, which reads, “So Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the pastors and teachers, to equip his people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ.”

Barrows encourages folks to visit the church’s new website at StMarysRedbankChurch.org and Facebook page FB.com/StMarysRedbankChurch for the latest worship service times and special events.

