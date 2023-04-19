Patricia V. Berryhill, 90, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on November 9, 1932 in Oak Ridge, PA; daughter of the late William H. and Charlotte E. Muffley Gerheim.

Pat married Dorsey “Dean” Berryhill on October 21, 1949, who preceded her in death on May 22, 2012.

She was a member of the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church in Clarion.

Pat was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and adored her great grandchildren.

She enjoyed going to craft shows, traveling, woodworking, and being with her family.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Deborah Miller and her husband, Gary, of Titusville and Lorie Kropp and her husband, Richard, of Clarion; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Berryhill and her significant other, Bob St. Laurent, of Clarion; 7 grandchildren, Mark Miller and his wife, Tammy, Chris Miller, Jennifer Kemp and her husband, Jim, Jessica Cosby and her husband, Kris, Richelle Reinsel and her husband, Brad, Ashley Berryhill-Bell and her significant other, Joseph Cunningham, and McKayla Nick and her husband, Dalton; and 14 great grandchildren, Brendan, Claire, Aiden, Evan, Owen, Grace, Brantley, Jackson, Henry, Will, Emma, Milo, Ryker, and Hudson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Berryhill; her sisters, Judith Smith and Billie Kay Neiswonger; and her brothers-in-law, John Smith and Gary Neiswonger.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. James Dietrich, retired pastor presiding.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Pat’s honor to the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church, 1419 Rehobeth Church Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

